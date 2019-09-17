No one more devoted to the idea of a united India than Farooq Abdullah: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail since September 5, said on September 17 in tweets made through his family that he condemns the detention of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act.

“I condemn the detention of Shri Farooq Abdullah under PSA. There is no one in Kashmir more devoted to the idea of a united India of which J&K is an integral part than Shri Farooq Abdulla,” the tweet said.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was detained under the State’s Public Safety Act on September 16, for 12 days, hours before the Supreme Court was due to hear Rajya Sabha Member Vaiko’s habeas corpus petition, seeking the J&K government to produce him in court and release him from detention.

“I have been reading news stories about protest movements across the world in Moscow, Hong Kong, France, Slovakia, Algeria, Myanmar, Romania and so on. The cry is for freedom. As a young Slovakian said, ‘The fight for freedom is a never-ending process’,” the tweet added.