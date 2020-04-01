No need for additional spectrum for now, say telecom operators

Telecom operators on Wednesday said they had seen a flattening of demand on their networks due to various measures, including streaming services reducing the video quality to standard definition (SD). Hence, they did not require additional spectrum to maintain quality of networks amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“Over the past few days, the industry, in concert with actions coordinated with the DoT, has seen a flattening of traffic demand on members’ networks,” Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director-general Rajan S. Mathews said.

Mr. Mathews added that some of these actions related to streaming services reducing their content from HD (high definition) to SD, local municipalities working with operators to bring sealed towers back on line and some redistribution of traffic on the network, among other things.

“We believe there is no such present need and operators remain confident that the steps they have taken presently can maintain the relatability and quality of their networks and services,” he added.