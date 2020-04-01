National

No need for additional spectrum for now, say telecom operators

‘A flattening of demand seen due to various measures’

Telecom operators on Wednesday said they had seen a flattening of demand on their networks due to various measures, including streaming services reducing the video quality to standard definition (SD). Hence, they did not require additional spectrum to maintain quality of networks amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

“Over the past few days, the industry, in concert with actions coordinated with the DoT, has seen a flattening of traffic demand on members’ networks,” Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director-general Rajan S. Mathews said.

Mr. Mathews added that some of these actions related to streaming services reducing their content from HD (high definition) to SD, local municipalities working with operators to bring sealed towers back on line and some redistribution of traffic on the network, among other things.

“We believe there is no such present need and operators remain confident that the steps they have taken presently can maintain the relatability and quality of their networks and services,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 10:25:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-need-for-additional-spectrum-for-now-say-telecom-operators/article31230250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY