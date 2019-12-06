No Indian study has shown that pollution shortens life, says Union Minister of Environment, draws flak

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.

“Let us not create a fear psychosis among people,” he told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.

Indian studies have not shown a correlation between shortening of life and pollution, he said.

Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he also said such studies might not be based on first generation data.

Javadekar's comments criticised

Criticising the minister for his statement, environmentalists said it was “shocking” and condemnable.

“It is really shocking. At a time when the national capital region is inhaling polluted air, such kind of statement adds to the injury. Observing the seriousness of the issue, top courts - Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and Delhi High Court are conducting hearing on day-to-day basis on the matter. Does our great minister mean that our courts are wasting their time on the issue? Such statements must be condemned at all levels be it within the Parliament or outside,” said environment activist and advocate Gaurav Bansal.

Expressing a similar view, environment expert Anjal Prakash, who was one of the lead authors in the IPCC report on oceans and cryosphere, said, global research has shown the impact of pollution on health.

“I do not agree with the minister’s statement. It is a no-brainer to say this,” said Mr. Prakash, who is the Research Director at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Greenpeace India’s Avinash Chanchal also said that the environment minister should not “digress” the Parliament and the people of India by making such a statement.

The experts, however, urged that there was a need for allocation of more resources in finding the linkages.

“We will need more research that tells us the impact of pollution on people’s life in India. The research community urges the minister to allocate more resources in finding the linkages,” Mr. Prakash said.