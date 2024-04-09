April 09, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Political economist and husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parakala Prabhakar said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected again in 2024, then there will never be elections in the country again.

“PM Modi himself will give a hate speech from the Red Fort and a situation like Ladakh-Manipur will arise in the entire country,” Dr. Prabhakar is heard saying in a video shared by Congress’s official X handle.

2024 में अगर फिर से मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो देश में फिर कभी भी चुनाव नहीं होंगे।



देश का संविधान बदल जाएगा।



मोदी खुद लाल किले से हेट स्पीच देंगे और लद्दाख-मणिपुर जैसी स्थिति पूरे देश में बन जाएगी।



- परकला प्रभाकर जी



— Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2024

In the video, Dr. Prabhakar also alleged that the Constitution and map of the country will change if PM Modi and his Cabinet return to power. “Aap isko pehechan bhi nahin sakenge (You would not be able to recognise this [India])“, he said.

Citing statements made by BJP leaders, like ‘isko Pakistan jaane ka hai, jane do’ (If they want to go to Pakistan, let them), Dr. Prabhakar said that these hate speeches will now rise from Red Fort in Delhi.

“Modi himself will give a hate speech from the Red Fort and it won’t be done silently or subtly,” Dr. Prabhakar said. The hate speeches will be ‘Khula Khel’, the economist added.

Dr. Prabhakar also said that the unrest that gripped Manipur due to the ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities will be the norm across India, if at all Mr. Modi returns to power.