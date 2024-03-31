If Modi is re-elected as PM, 2024 elections may be the last in the country: P. Chidambaram

March 31, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said that if the BJP was voted to power and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister again, the 2024 elections could probably be the last general election witnessed by the country.

Speaking at a party workers’ meeting at Kallal in Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, he said the agenda of BJP and RSS was to have one nation and one election to realise the goal of one party and one leader, which would be Mr. Modi.

Defeating the BJP’s hidden wish would be a big challenge, but crucial to the election. “We need to achieve it to save the nation from the clutches of the autocratic leadership,” he said.

The meeting was attended by alliance partners.

Mr. Chidambaram said the country was witnessing a situation not unlike what was prevailing in many States. Chief Ministers and Mnisters, who were serving after obtaining the mandate of the people, were being arrested under the pretext of economic offences or other charges, which were baseless. These kind of acts showed that the BJP was on shaky ground. Hence, the party was attempting to throttle the voice of its opponents.

The essence of the Constitution had been thoroughly neglected by the BJP. The secular fabric was being dismantled. Already, many public institutions were facing the threat of destruction. The repeated call by the BJP to eliminate the Indian National Congress was only to step up its dictatorial approach.

The need of the hour was to stall the BJP and unseat Mr Modi. The 2024 election was the best chance ever for the Congress to achieve it with the people’s mandate.

Any failure, the country in the grip of BJP might face several issues soon. The only national party to stall and arrest the rise of the BJP was the Congress. Political parties such as the DMK might be strong, but they were regional players. The Congress alone had a national presence and, hence, the INDIA alliance should make a comeback in the larger interest of protecting the nation.

There was absolutely no freedom of expression including the media. It could be allowed. The public should not remain mute spectators and utilise the ensuing election to vote for the INDIA alliance and defeat the BJP and its fascist forces. While many States in the country faced a rift between different communities, Tamil Nadu remained a peace park and unity was intact here.

Stating that social justice and harmony prevailed among different castes and communities in the State, he said that it would be harmed if the BJP came back to power.