National

No Eid sweets exchanged by BSF with Pakistan; done with Bangladesh

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near India-Bangladesh fencing border.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near India-Bangladesh fencing border.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The event was given a miss as the relations between the two countries are strained at present, officials say

The customary exchange of Eid sweets between the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Pakistani counterpart, Pakistan Rangers, did not not place along the India-Pakistan border on Monday, officials said.

The event was given a miss as the relations between the two countries are strained at present, they added.

Incidents of cross-border terrorism are continuing as usual on the Western front and hence, the exchange of sweets did not take place at any location along the India-Pakistan international border from Jammu to Gujarat, the officials said.

The BSF guards this border.

The force, the officials said, had attempted to undertake the customary gesture during Diwali last year, on its raising day (December 1) and Republic Day (January 26), but the move was not reciprocated by the Pakistani side.

However, the force exchanged sweets with its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), all along the eastern front.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long international border.

“BSF and BGB share a very cordial relationship. Both the countries share a similar culture, traditions and festivals.

“The warmth and bonding between the countries and border-guarding forces reflect during several occasions, when they share the joy of festivals, including during Eid,” a statement issued by the south Bengal frontier of the BSF said.

This frontier guards 903 kms of the India-Bangladesh border and is headquartered in Kolkata.

“BSF troops up to the border post level conveyed their best wishes to their companions of Bangladesh. The pleasantries for BGB headquarters were shared at Petrapole (land-border crossing in West Bengal),” the statement said.

The BSF, during these events, convey its best wishes and good health to its partner, the BGB, with a hope of a better future ahead, it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 3:25:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/no-eid-sweets-exchanged-by-bsf-with-pakistan-done-with-bangladesh/article31669930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY