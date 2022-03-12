No breakthrough in 15th round of India-China talks to end LAC impasse

India and China to continue military, diplomatic dialogue

The 15th round of Corps Commander talks between India and China failed to achieve a breakthrough for the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh. However, in a joint statement the two sides reaffirmed that a resolution of the “relevant issues” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector would help restore peace and tranquillity and “facilitate progress in bilateral relations.”

“The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12th January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” the joint statement issued on Saturday said.

The talks held on Friday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Eastern Ladakh on the Indian side began at 10 a.m. and went on till 11 p.m., officials said.

“The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim,” the statement said adding that they agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a “mutually acceptable resolution” of the remaining issues at the earliest.

Since the stand-off began in May 2020, the two sides have so far held 14 rounds of talks with disengagement both sides of Pangong Tso in February 2021, and from Patrolling Point (PP) 17A in Gogra Hot Springs area in August, in addition to Galwan in 2020 after the violent clash. In addition, the two sides held talks at various the political and diplomatic levels. The other areas yet to be resolved are PP15, Demchok and Depsang.