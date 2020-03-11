Nirbhaya convict moves court for FIR against policemen

Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking registration of an FIR against two constables for allegedly physically assaulting him in Mandoli jail last year.

The court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma, has fixed Pawan’s complaint for hearing on Thursday at 2 p.m., said A.P. Singh, counsel for the condemned prisoner.

The complaint seeks a direction to the SHO of the Harsh Vihar Police Station to register the FIR against constable Anil Kumar and another unidentified constable.

The complaint said that since Pawan is to be hanged soon, it is necessary to allow him to appear as a witness for identifying both policemen. The complaint alleged that Pawan was badly beaten up by the two constables on July 26 and 29, 2019 when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail in East Delhi.

It further said he was then treated at Guru Teg Bahadur government hospital in Shahdara for his alleged head injury and had received 14 stitches and seeks registration of the FIR against the two policemen under penal provisions relating to physical assault.