Nirbhaya case: Victim’s mother moves Supreme Court opposing review plea of convict

The mother of the victim in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case moved the Supreme Court on Friday opposing the plea filed by one of the four death-row convicts seeking a review of its 2017 judgement awarding him death penalty.

The counsel appearing for the victim’s mother mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and said they are opposing convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s review plea, which is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge bench on December 17.

The apex court had on July 9 last year dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts - Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) - in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was gangraped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

