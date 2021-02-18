NIOC exams case: CBI files another charge sheet against 8

The CBI has filed another charge sheet against eight accused persons for their alleged involvement in manipulating the results of secondary and senior secondary examinations conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in April 2017.

According to the agency, a large number of students who had not even appeared in the examinations at the three centres in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, Ratlam and Umaria were declared as passed by the NIOS.

Those arraigned have been identified as Ashish Massey, Manoj Jyoti Borah, Rajesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Dhani Ram, Bhaskar Medhi, Rahul Kumar and Anish Kumar Yadav

“The accused committed forgery and manipulations in the attendance sheets of the examination centres, answer sheets, etc, of the students,” said the CBI. The answer-sheets were destroyed to allegedly evade detection.

The CBI filed the first charge sheet against two persons in May 2019, after it registered the case in July 2018.