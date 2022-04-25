Nine Pak. nationals arrested while trying to smuggle over 50 kg heroin off Gujarat
The operation carried out jointly by Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard.
The Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members on board in the Arabian Sea near the State’s coast and seized 50 kg of heroin worth ₹300 crore from the vessel, a defence spokesperson said on Monday, April 25, 2022.
The Coast Guard ships intercepted and apprehended the Pakistani boat 'Al Haj' near Jakhao fishing harbour off the Gujarat coast, defence sources said.
The boat as well as its crew members were brought to Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district for further investigation.
