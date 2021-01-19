Nidhi Razdan files phishing complaint with Delhi police

Delhi Police, on Monday, received a complaint by former television anchor Nidhi Razdan alleging that she has been a victim of a phishing scam in which she was given a fraudulent offer of a position of Associate Professor at the Harvard University.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur confirmed that the complaint was received at Greater Kailash Police Station and has been forwarded to the cyber crime unit for further inquiry.
Ms Razdan, in her complaint, stated that cognizable offences including forgery, cheating, identity fraud and impersonation by have been committed against her. She also stated that a series of emails exchanged with those behind the alleged scam as well as other documents connected with the matter have been enclosed with the complaint.
Her lawyer Shri Singh said Ms Razdan had received an email in December 2019 containing a purported offer from Harvard University for teaching journalism. Thereafter, she resigned as Executive Editor of NDTV last June.
However, she had come to know in the last week that a series of emails and forged documents sent over a period of one year were an elaborate scam to dishonestly and fraudulently cause loss to her, Mr Singh said.
She has also asked Harvard University to register a complaint with the FBI or other relevant authorities to investigate this crime, according to the lawyer.
(With inputs from PTI)
