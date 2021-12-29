NIA seizes pilfered ammunition boxes in multiple searches

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday searched multiple locations in four States in connection with the pilferage of weapons from the armouries of central armed forces for supply to the left wing extremists (LWE) in Jharkhand.

The searches were conducted at more than 12 places in Dhanbad, Saraikela Kharsawan and Ranchi of Jharkhand; Patna, Chapra and Gaya in Bihar: Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh; and Bardhman, West Bengal.

The case was first registered by the anti-terrorist squad in Ranchi in November. It alleged theft of arms and ammunition from the armouries of central armed forces and their supply to the senior leaders of CPI(Maoists) and other such gangs in Jharkhand.

The NIA took over the probe on December 09. “During the searches conducted today, unaccounted cash of ₹1.46 lakh, digital devices...pilfered ammunition boxes and other incriminating materials have been seized,” said the agency.