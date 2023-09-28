HamberMenu
NIA files supplementary chargesheet in fake currency case

Four, including Dawood Ibrahim’s associate, booked under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

September 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four persons, including the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s associate Javed Chikna, in the fake currency notes case.

Chikna alias Javed Patel, Riyaz Shikilkar, Mohammad Fayaaz Shikilkar and Nasir Chaudhari have been chargesheeted under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Shikilkar has also been charged under the Arms Act.

The case was registered by the Thane police following the seizure of 149 High Quality Counterfeit Indian Currency Notes of the denomination of ₹2,000 from Riyaz Shikilkar. The NIA took over and re-registered the case on February 7. In May this year, NIA conducted searches at six locations and arrested the 33-year-old Mohammad Fayaaz. Twelve sharp-edged swords and other incriminating material linking him to the case were found in his possession.

NIA’s press release mentions, “Investigations revealed that Fayaaz was in contact with ‘Uncle’ alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna through WhatsApp, and had conspired to carry out unlawful activities in India. He had also received funds sent by Chikna, a designated individual terrorist, through his associate ‘Bhai’. Chikna is a wanted accused and has committed acts of terror through his associates by possessing and circulating high-quality fake Indian currency notes with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India.”

