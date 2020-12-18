NIA files chargesheet against 10 persons supporting banned group Sikhs For Justice

Investigation agency says they were helping to launch a concerted secessionist campaign for creation of Khalistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against ten persons for allegedly carrying out “propaganda activities” both online and on ground in support of the banned group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Referendum-2020.

This is the second such chargesheet filed against the SFJ in the past ten days.

“The case relates to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities, both online and on ground campaigns, in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020. These acts were committed by a gang of radicalised Sikh youth under the direction and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad as part of an organised conspiracy by the accused for launching a concerted secessionist campaign for creation of Khalistan,” a statement by NIA said. The chargesheet has been filed against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, resident of New York, Pargat Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh (all residents of Punjab) and Harmeet Singh, a resident of Delhi.

The case was initially registered by the Punjab police at Sultanwind Police Station, Amritsar (City) in the year 2018 and was subsequently re-registered by the NIA on April 5 this year.

“Investigation in the case has revealed that SFJ, a secessionist outfit, has launched an incessant campaign using numerous social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube channels and a number of websites to propagate sedition and disturb peace and harmony in India. These social media accounts are being used to radicalise impressionable youth and breed enmity on the grounds of region and religion. Investigation has also clearly established that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (leader of SFJ) radicalised and recruited the other accused persons into SFJ, an organisation declared as an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused persons had received funding from their handlers located abroad through various MTSS platforms to further the conspiracy,” the NIA said.

Earlier on December 9, a chargesheet was filed against Pannun and other accused in foreign countries in a case registered by the NIA in January this year.