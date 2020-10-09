NIA files charge sheet against seven people in Bhima Koregaon case

NIA took over the Bhima Koregaon case on January 24 this year.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed second supplementary charge sheet in the Bhima Koregaon violence case against Father Stan Swamy, Prof Anand Teltumbde, Prof Hany Babu, Gautam Navlakha members of cultural group Kabir Kala Manch – Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor.

Father Stan Swamy, 83, a jesuit priest and activist working with tribal people was arrested on Thursday by NIA Ranchi from his house and has been sent to judicial custody till October 23. He will be in Taloja Central jail with the other co-accused.

There is no official record to reflect names of those who appear in the charge sheet. Special public prosecutor told The Hindu, “The NIA has filed the chargesheet against seven accused including Stan Swamy who arrested yesterday.”

The first charge sheet was filed in November 2018 against Sudhir Dhawale, an activist, Surendra Gadling, a criminal lawyer practising in Nagpur, Dr Shoma Sen, a professor and Head of Department, English at Nagpur University, activists Rona Wilson and Mahesh Raut.

In February 2019, the central agency filed their first supplementary charge sheet against the poet Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves. It is alleged that all accused are active members of a banned Maoist group.

The two charge sheets have no mention of Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote - executive president of an outfit called ‘Samastha Hindu Aghadi’ and Sambhaji Bhide ‘Guruji’ who heads the outift Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan. Their names were registered on the basis of an eye witness that they had incited violence against the Dalit congregation.

NIA took over the investigation from Pune police on January 2020. All accused are booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Bhima Koregaon war memorial the next day.