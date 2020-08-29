NIA examines Mundra dockyard employee for ISI link

A supervisor at the Mundra dockyard in Gujarat is being examined by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case pertaining to the arrest of an Uttar Pradesh resident who allegedly shared information about the armed forces with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).
The NIA said in a release on Friday that it conducted a search at the house of suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar and seized documents of incriminating nature.
The case was initially registered by the Uttar Pradesh police on January 19 when an accused, Md. Rashid, a resident of Chandoli, was arrested.
The NIA re-registered the case on March 6 under various anti-terror Sections. “During investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with defence/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan,” the NIA said.
Investigation further revealed that Kumbhar had transferred an amount of ₹5,000 by Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to Rashid. This amount was remitted to Rashid by Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied by Rashid to the ISI agents, the NIA said.
