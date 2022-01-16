NIA arrests suspect in fake currency smuggling

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against four accused persons, including Aladu, who was involved in the procurement of fake notes from his Bangladeshi accomplices.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), has arrested a person wanted for allegedly smuggling fake Indian currency notes.

The accused has been identified as Aladu aka Matahur, a resident of Malda in West Bengal. He was wanted in connection with a case registered by the NIA in October 2019. The agency took over the probe from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which had seized ₹1.99 lakh in high quality counterfeit currency notes from a person in September the same year.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against four accused persons, including Aladu, who was involved in the procurement of fake notes from his Bangladeshi accomplices. He circulated the notes in India through his contacts, as alleged.

In another case, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Sariful Islam, also from Malda, for this alleged involvement in the smuggling of fake notes supplied by a syndicate operating in Bangladesh. The case pertained to the seizure of over ₹2.49 lakh in counterfeit currency in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on December 11, 2019. The State’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had earlier registered a first information report (FIR) in the same matter.

The NIA recently chargesheeted one Sohrab Hussain, another resident of Malda, in yet another case related to the seizure of ₹1.79 lakh in fake notes. The probe was earlier being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). As it turned out, Hussain was also in contact with a gang operating from Bangladesh. Four persons were earlier arraigned in the case.