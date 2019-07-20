National

NHRC seeks report on 1993 Mumbai blast victim compensation

more-in

Asks Chief Secretary to submit ATR

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the Maharashtra government to submit an action-taken report (ATR) in a case where a 1993 Mumbai blasts victim has claimed no compensation was paid to him in all these years.

According to the NHRC proceedings of July 15, the Maharashtra Chief Secretary has been asked to submit the ATR in four weeks. If the report is not recieved within the specified time frame, the NHRC said it would summon the Chief Secretary in person.

On July 4, the NHRC had lodged a case based on the complaint of Mumbai resident Kirti Ajmera, a victim of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Mr. Ajmera's complaint, filed by laywer Utsav Bains, alleged that he had not been given any compensation by the government.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
human rights
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2019 11:49:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nhrc-seeks-report-on-1993-mumbai-blast-victim-compensation/article28621481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY