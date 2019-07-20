NHRC seeks report on 1993 Mumbai blast victim compensation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asked the Maharashtra government to submit an action-taken report (ATR) in a case where a 1993 Mumbai blasts victim has claimed no compensation was paid to him in all these years.

According to the NHRC proceedings of July 15, the Maharashtra Chief Secretary has been asked to submit the ATR in four weeks. If the report is not recieved within the specified time frame, the NHRC said it would summon the Chief Secretary in person.

On July 4, the NHRC had lodged a case based on the complaint of Mumbai resident Kirti Ajmera, a victim of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

Mr. Ajmera's complaint, filed by laywer Utsav Bains, alleged that he had not been given any compensation by the government.