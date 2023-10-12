HamberMenu
NHRC issues notice to Bihar government over police personnel dumping the remains of road accident victim in canal

Observing the incident as a violation of human rights, the commission maintained that human rights do not cease to exist with the death of a person

October 12, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday, issued notice to the Bihar government over an incident in which policemen dumped the remains of a road accident victim in a canal in Muzaffarpur district. The matter came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media.

Observing the incident as a violation of human rights, the commission maintained that human rights do not cease to exist with the death of a person.

“The dead also deserve dignified treatment,” the NHRC said in the notice in which it added that prime facie, the police personnel seem to have acted beyond civility by violating human values.

Accordingly, the commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Bihar, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. The report should also include action taken against the police personnel who were responsible for the dishonouring of a corpse in an inhuman manner and steps taken by the State on the implementation of the NHRC Advisory issued on May 14, 2021 for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead.

The said advisory contains the necessary protocol to be followed with a humane approach in disposal of the dead bodies including preservation as well as cremation/ burial of the dead bodies in a dignified manner.

