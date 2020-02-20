National

NHRC head asks State human rights’ panels to join common portal

It helps avoid duplication of complaints, says NHRC

The State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) were asked by National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu on Thursday to join the common portal — HRC Net — to avoid duplication of complaints, an NHRC statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NHRC and the SHRCs meeting here, Mr. Dattu said the State-level Commissions and the NHRC must work together to protect human rights. He asked the panels to join to “avoid duplication of complaint registration on the same issue and suggest contemporary issues for research”.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 4:03:12 PM

