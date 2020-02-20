NHRC head asks State human rights’ panels to join common portal

The State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs) were asked by National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu on Thursday to join the common portal — HRC Net — to avoid duplication of complaints, an NHRC statement said.
Speaking at the inauguration of the NHRC and the SHRCs meeting here, Mr. Dattu said the State-level Commissions and the NHRC must work together to protect human rights. He asked the panels to join to “avoid duplication of complaint registration on the same issue and suggest contemporary issues for research”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.