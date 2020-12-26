National

NGT extends term of oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga

File photo of garbage along the Ganga river  

The National Green Tribunal has extended the term of an oversight committee to monitor pollution of Ganga river and oversee compliance of environmental norms in Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that unless the U.P. government sets up any other effective alternative mechanism, it may not be advisable to close the committee abruptly.

Accordingly, the term of the oversight committee, for the time being, will be extended for six months. If the State of U.P. has any other suggestion, it will be open to put forward the same, it said.

"We also request the oversight committee to monitor compliance of directions to oversee preparation of District Environment Management Plans (DEMPs) and their execution by the District Environment Committees (DECs) in terms of order of this tribunal," the Bench said.

The Tribunal noted that initially the tenure of the oversight committee headed by former High Court judge Justice S.V.S. Rathore was for six months which was subsequently extended at different intervals.

The oversight committee replaced earlier committees appointed by the tribunal to monitor pollution of Ganga, rejuvenation of river Hindon and associated issues, sand mining at Allahabad, pollution of thermal power stations in Singrauli, pollution of Ramgarh lake and River Ami in Gorakhpur, solid and biomedical waste management norms etc.

In the course of time, the committee has been requested to monitor compliance of some other environmental issues also such as relating to water bodies.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2020 1:17:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ngt-extends-term-of-oversight-committee-to-monitor-pollution-of-ganga/article33422564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY