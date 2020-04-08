NGOs can buy FCI grains to provide cooked food

In order to facilitate cooked food distribution at privately-run relief camps during the COVID-19 crisis, the Food Ministry has allowed NGOs and charitable organisations to directly buy wheat and rice from the Food Corporation of India at Open Market Sale Scheme rates without going through the e-auction process.

So far, only State governments and registered bulk users like roller flour mills were allowed to do so.

These philanthropic organisations can purchase 1 to 10 metric tonnes at a time at the predetermined reserve prices and lift the grains from FCI’s 2,000-odd godowns across the country, said a Food Ministry statement.

District administrations will be kept informed of the details of lifting of foodgrains by NGOs to ensure that it is used for the intended purpose of providing cooked food to the poor and needy.