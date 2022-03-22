New Parliament project 44% complete: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry 

Redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue has attained 80% completion, says Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Central Vista redevelopment Project work in Progress near Rajpath, in New Delhi on March 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The construction of the new Parliament building was 44% complete, while the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue, which hosted the Republic Day Parade, had achieved 80% of the physical targets, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State Kaushal Kishore said ₹480 crore had been spent on the new Parliament building so far. The project has the deadline of October so that the Winter Session of Parliament is held in the new building.

The Central Vista Avenue project has so far cost ₹441 crore, with 80% of the work complete. Though portions of the project were pending, the Republic Day Parade was held on Rajpath.

Two other projects under the larger Central Vista plan – Vice-President Enclave and three buildings of Common Central Secretariat – had achieved 3% of their targets at a cost of ₹9 crore and ₹243 crore respectively.

The Minister’s reply said the Central Vista projects had cost ₹419.55 crore in 2020-2021 and were likely to incur expenditure of ₹1,423 crore in 2021-2022 and ₹2,285 crore in 2022-2023.

“All the projects are monitored by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Central Public Works Department regularly on weekly basis to avoid delays and any inconvenience to general public,” the reply said.