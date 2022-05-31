New judges for Delhi, Calcutta High Courts

Nine additional judges of the Madras High Court have been elevated as permanent judges.

Advocate Anish Dayal has been appointed a judge in the Delhi High Court while advocate Amit Sharma has been made an additional judge in the same High Court. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Law Ministry on Tuesday elevated nine additional judges of the Madras High Court as permanent judges, extended the term of one additional judge by one more year and appointed new judges to the Delhi and Calcutta High Courts.

Sharing the list of appointments in Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I extend best wishes to all of them!".

Among the new appointments, advocate Anish Dayal has been appointed a judge in the Delhi High Court while advocate Amit Sharma has been made an additional judge in the same High Court.

Two judicial officers, Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, have been made additional judges in the Calcutta High Court, the notification of the Department of Justice said.

Those additional judges of the Madras High Court who have been elevated included Justices Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan llangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah and Thamilselvi T. Valayapalayam.

Justice A.A. Nakkiran has been given a one-year fresh term with effect from December 3 later this year, the notification said.