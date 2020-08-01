National

New education policy emphasises on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Mr. Modi was addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the new National Education Policy announced by the government emphasises on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’ and asserted that attempts are being made to transform intent and content of education in the country.

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said the New Education Policy-2020 announced earlier this week emphasises on inter-disciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

The role of the youth is very important in achieving the goal of ‘ease of living’ to give a better life to the poor, he told students.

