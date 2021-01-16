National

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

Amitabh Bachchan. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

As India rolled out the world's largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a woman's.

The new caller tune seeks to spread awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination drive and dispel rumours.

"Naya saal Covid-19 ki vaccine ke roop main nayi aasha ki kiran lekar aaya hai (The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines against Covid-19)," the voice said.

The caller tune said that vaccines developed in India are safe and effective against the disease.

"Bharat main bani vaccine surakshit aur prabhavi hai. Covid ke viruddh humey pratirodhak shamta deti hai (Vaccines developed in India are safe and effective. They will provide immunity against COVID-19)," it said.

The caller tune also urges people to trust the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

"Bhartiya vaccine par bharosa Karen. Apni baari aane par vaccine zarur lagwayein. Afawaon par bharosa na kare (Have trust in the vaccines made in India and do get vaccinated when it's your turn. Do not believe in rumours)," the new caller tune added.

The new caller tune talks about the vaccination drive, asking people to continue to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviours such as wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands, even after taking the vaccine.

The earlier caller tune, in the voice of Mr. Bachchan, began with a coughing sound, followed by a cautionary note on COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

"Covid-19 se pura desh hi nahi pura vishwa ladd raha hai (Not just India, but the entire world is battling against Covid-19)," the voice said.

After this, Bachchan would further elaborate on the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour like frequently washing hands, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing to avoid spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre to remove megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice from the caller tune on precautions against the coronavirus on the grounds that he himself, along with some family members, had been infected with the virus.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles

Water birds make a beeline to Punjab’s Harike wetland

Coronavirus | 116 people infected with U.K. variant of COVID-19 in India: Govt.

Farmer union in Supreme Court: Remove remaining members of panel on agriculture laws, select new people

BJP names Shahnawaz Hussain its MLC candidate from Bihar

Actor Rima Kallingal on making use of Vinu Daniel’s architectural space for an experimental dance video

Man who got first Covid jab in Delhi says he volunteered as colleagues were scared

Fresh FIR against former BJP functionary after another boy comes forward to report sexual abuse

Palghar mob lynching case: Court grants bail to 89 accused in, fixes date of next hearing on Februrary 15

Vaccination drive | PM Modi leading from front in battle against coronavirus, say BJP leaders

Constitute Bench to resolve SCBA stalemate, senior advocate requests CJI

Alagiri criticises Centre for allocating more funds to promote Sanskrit compared to Tamil

Adequate stocks of vaccine for second dose on day 28 available, TN Health Secretary says

World’s largest vaccination drive shows determination of a self-reliant India, says Amit Shah

Health workers receive vaccine in Vellore and nearby districts

Covaxin recipients asked to sign consent form on ‘clinical trial mode’

Launch of COVID-19 vaccine a revolutionary step: Maharashtra CM

191 COVID-19 fatalities in past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | AIADMK sees polls as contest between genuine and fake democracy

All 3 members of poll panel for Supreme Court bar association's election resign

COVID-19 vaccines 'Sanjivani' in fight against pandemic: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 5:51:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/new-covid-19-vaccine-focussed-caller-tune-released-voice-of-amitabh-bachchan-replaced/article33588092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY