Netaji dreamt of India where all religions coexist peacefully, says daughter

Govt to celebrate his birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’

Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on Sunday, his daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff on Friday said “her father dreamt of an India where all religions coexist peacefully”, a Culture Ministry statement said.

Ms. Pfaff spoke at a webinar organised by the government as a part of its celebration of Netaji’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

Ms. Pfaff, who spoke from Germany, said Bose lived, continues to live and would live in the hearts of Indians, the Ministry stated. Netaji was a champion of gender equality and had a vision to build a nation where men and women had the same rights and delivered the same duties, she observed.

“Though her father Netaji was a devout Hindu hehad respect for all the religions. Dr. Anita said that her father dreamt of an India where all religions coexist peacefully (sic),” the statement said.