Nepal PM Oli calls up Modi on Independence Day

Leaders exchanged thoughts on bilateral ties, according to sources in Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli on Saturday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a discussion, sources in Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed. The phone call comes after months of tension between the two sides over the Kalapani territorial dispute.

Mr. Oli had earlier greeted Mr. Modi on social media on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. “Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India,” said Mr. Oli in a post on his official social media handle.

Sources in the Nepali Ministry said the telephonic conversation lasted for 15 minutes and the two leaders exchanged thoughts on bilateral ties. Official statements from both sides are awaited on the discussion.

The Hindu had earlier reported that a telephonic conversation was expected and diplomats on both sides were working to make it happen. The high-level contact comes after nearly nine months of tension and war of words after India asserted control over the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura region of Pithoragarh, which is claimed by Nepal. In response, Nepal issued a map that depicted the region as part of Nepali territory and urged India to convene Foreign Secretary-level dialogue to address Nepal’s concerns.

The phone call is expected to boost the upcoming “oversight mechanism” level dialogue planned for next week. The discussion between Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shankar Bairagi and Indian ambassador to Kathmandu Vinay Mohan Kwatra will focus on bilateral development projects and other issues such as border security and COVID-19 management. The Kalapani issue is unlikely to be part of this initiative.