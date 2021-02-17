Nepal objects to Tripura CM’s claims

Kathmandu on Tuesday formally objected to reports of the BJP allegedly planning to expand its presence in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Nepal. Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali announced the move on social media after Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb quoted Home Minister Amit Shah saying the BJP will soon form governments in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
“Noted. Formal objection has been already conveyed,” said Mr. Gyawali on social media after people demanded Nepal to take steps against the assertions by Mr. Deb. This is the first high level statement from Nepal after Mr. Deb’s comments were first reported on Monday.
Mr. Deb had said during a meeting in Agartala that Mr. Shah had informed him about the plans.
“We were discussing about the party at the guest house in Agartala when he [Mr. Shah] was the national president. Someone from among us pointed out to Amitji that the BJP was doing well in the country... In response, Amit Shah said there is still Sri Lanka, Nepal left. We have to take the party there… we have to win there also,” Mr. Deb had told a gathering in Agartala.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to Mr. Gyawali’s statement.
