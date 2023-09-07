HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nepal fortunate to have neighbours like India: Foreign Minister Saud

Ambassador Srivastava said that the project was an important part of the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal

September 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
The Nepal Foreign Minister jointly inaugurated with India’s Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million.

The Nepal Foreign Minister jointly inaugurated with India’s Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million. | Photo Credit: X/@IndiaInNepal

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud has said that Nepal was fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of the Himalayan nation and its people.

Foreign Minister Mr. Saud said this while jointly inaugurating with India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava a new building of the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus in eastern Nepal, built under the Indian grant assistance of NPR 37 million.

Established in 1949 as Himalaya Middle School, the Himalaya Kiran Public Campus was upgraded in 2005 to conduct Master’s Degree courses. It has enrolled over 600 students, of which 60% are girls.

Situated in the Sankhuwasabha district of Koshi province in eastern Nepal, the campus was inaugurated on Wednesday by Mr. Saud and Ambassador Srivastava.

Mr. Saud in his remarks noted that it was a matter of pride and Nepal was fortunate to have neighbours like India who have contributed to the development of Nepal and its people. "I looked forward to continued support from India in Nepal’s development endeavours," he added.

The project was implemented under the ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’ at the cost of NPR 37.40 million, a press release by the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

The scope of work included the construction of a three-storied campus building with classrooms, a science lab, a computer, library rooms, a meeting hall etc.

Ambassador Srivastava said that the project was an important part of the very robust development partnership between India and Nepal, which has made significant strides in recent years, spanning various priority sectors of the Nepal Government.

He expressed India's commitment to continue bolstering the development partnership as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal, for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

At present, this campus offers courses of Bachelor in Management and Education, and Master in Education programmes.

Related Topics

World / Nepal / diplomacy / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.