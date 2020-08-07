National

NEP focusses on how to think: PM Modi

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new National Education Policy focusses on ‘how to think’, while the education system till now in the country emphasised on ‘what to think’.

He also said that there were no major changes in the country’s education system over the years. As a result, instead of promoting values of curiosity and imagination, herd mentality was being encouraged.

Also Read

The Hindu Explains | What has the National Education Policy 2020 proposed?

 

The Prime Minister made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link.

Mr. Modi said it is a matter of happiness that after the introduction of the National Education Policy, no region or section has said that it has any kind of bias, or is leaning towards one side.

Also Read
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File photo

T.N. Chief Minister rejects three-language formula in National Education Policy

 

There is a lot of emphasis on teacher training in the National Education Policy, he pointed out.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 12:35:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nep-focusses-on-how-to-think-pm-modi/article32292140.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story