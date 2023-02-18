Need for vigilance against 'radical activities' targeting the Indian community in Australia, says Jaishankar

February 18, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Sydney

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on February 18, 2023 emphasised the need for vigilance against "radical activities" targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters.

Mr. Jaishankar's remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on a number of issues.

"Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasized the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

Warm and wide ranging discussions with FM @SenatorWong at Sydney Harbour today.



Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific strategic picture, progress in the Quad, G20 developments and our respective neighbourhoods. pic.twitter.com/SiLFlkK7mK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2023

His comments came in reference to the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples in the country.

On January 23, the management of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple also known as the Hare Krishna Temple in Melbourne's Albert Park found the walls of the revered temple vandalised with graffiti “Hindustan Murdabad”.

On January 16, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria, was vandalised in a similar manner.

On January 12, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

A prominent Hindu temple in Australia this week received threatening calls in which it was asked to raise pro-Khalistani slogans if it wanted to observe Maha Shivratri peacefully which falls on February 18.

A good meeting with @BowenChris, Minister of Climate Change & Energy of Australia.



Discussed climate financing,loss & damage and need for greater collaboration.Focused on securing renewable energy technology and supply chains.



Appreciate his joining me at the ASPI-ORF event. pic.twitter.com/72GU97UVhK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 18, 2023

India has already asked the Australian government to curb the anti-India activities of the Khalistani separatists and also attacks on the Hindu temples in the country.

"Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a strongly-worded statement on January 26.

Mr. Jaishankar, who is here on a day-long visit, during his talks with Wong said he will be welcoming her soon in New Delhi.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. The Quad leaders in the past have pledged to ensure a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, which is also "inclusive and resilient", as they noted that the strategically vital region, witnessing China's growing military manoeuvring, is a bedrock of their shared security and prosperity.

"Australia's partnership with India is crucial for us and for our region. We are working together to shape the region we want - stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty. My good friend @DrSJaishankar and I reaffirmed our commitment to this ambition in Sydney today," Mr. Wong tweeted.