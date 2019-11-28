NDTV wins award for Kathua coverage

NDTV has won the IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2019, for its coverage of the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua and the aftermath, anchored by Nidhi Razdan. NDTV was unanimously selected by a jury headed by former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee.

“The Award is for the expose of the conspiracy to scuttle probe into the heinous Kathua rape and murder: and a strong expose of the political hypocrisy across the political spectrum,” said a statement from the Indian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

The Indian Chapter of the IPI is an active forum of Editors, Publishers and Senior Executives of newspapers, magazines and news agencies, all of whom are members of the International Press Institute, said the statement.