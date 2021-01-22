NCP questions Centre on report about China building village in Arunachal Pradesh

The NCP on Friday targeted the Centre over the media reports about China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and asked sarcastically whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was implementing a special housing scheme for the neighbouring country.
Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the Centre will have to give an explanation on the issue.
"The China has already infiltrated Ladakh. Now, it has built a village of 101 homes in India's Arunachal Pradesh," Mr. Tapase said, citing media reports.
The NCP leader questioned how come one did not notice China's reported construction of homes in Indian territory.
And in case one did, why no action was taken then, he asked.
"Is Prime Minister Modi implementing a special housing scheme for China? The Centre will have to give an explanationon the issue," Mr. Tapase said.
In a cautious reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The report about China setting up a new village in Arunachal Pradesh comes amid a military standoff in eastern Ladakh for over eight months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath