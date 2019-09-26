National

‘Love jihad’ a growing threat to Christian community, says National Commission for Minorities Vice-Chairman

In a letter to Amit Shah, George Kurian demands an investigation by the NIA and an effective law to “curb such fraudulent activities of radicalised elements”.

George Kurian, Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), has raised the issue of alleged “love jihad” and its supposed connection to terror activities, saying it is a growing threat specifically to the Christian community.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah early this week, he demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency and an effective law to “curb such fraudulent activities of radicalised elements”.

In the letter, a copy of which is with The Hindu, Mr. Kurian says, “The spate of organised religious conversions and using the victims for terror activities by trapping them through ‘love jihad’ has shown the Christian community is a soft target for Islamic radicals.”

He specifically mentioned a case of alleged rape, blackmail and coercive conversion attempts in Kozhikode, Kerala, and the complaint filed with the Commission by a couple in Delhi that their daughter was abducted to a West Asian country, stating their fear that she might be ill-treated and forced into terrorist activities or treated as a “slave”.

There are reports that the External Affairs Ministry is in touch with the parents and may investigate the matter further since it involves another country.

Mr. Kurian quoted some reports by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference’s Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, which put the number of women victims of “love jihad” between 2005 and 2012 at 4,000. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kurian said the issue was “already a social and political issue in Kerala and had been since 2006”.

“It’s been a continuous process. The conversion is not happening into Islam, but to terrorism. Even the Muslim community in the State is opposed to it. It needs to be taken seriously. Hence my letter to the Home MInister,” he said.

