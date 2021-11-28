NC will continue struggle for restoration of pre-August 5 position of J&K, says Omar

Situation is such we have to take to roads not for justice but for bodies, he says

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited the family of Amir Magray, one of the slain youth in the Hyderpora operation, in Jammu’s Ramban district and pledged to continue struggle for restoration of pre-August 5 position of J&K.

“Wasn’t slain Magray part of Jammu? Isn’t Gool part of Jammu? Where are those leaders? Why didn’t they come forward to seek justice for the bereaved family of Magray? Perhaps he doesn’t fit in their political agenda. These people are here to divide us,” Mr. Abdullah, touring the Chenab Valley first time since the August 5 decisions in 2019, said.

He said the situation in Kashmir has nosedived to such a low that we have to protest for handing bodies to their kin.

“The situation is such that young Amir, who was killed in Srinagar, had to be buried at Handwara. His father, who is still guarded by police for his his prominent role in curbing militancy in his remote hamlet, is knocking on different doors to get his son’s body. We have to take to roads not for justice but for handing over of bodies back to their kin.”

He said the NC will continue its struggle for the restoration of the people’s rights “which were unilaterally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically abridged on August 5, 2019”.

The former Chief Minister said he was baffled to see the Government’s policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have no idea which direction J&K is being dragged towards. We are clueless about what the present ruling dispensation in New Delhi wants to achieve for us.”

He said the Centre is directly holding the reins of power in its hands and Articles 370, 35-A aren’t in their way. “What is impeding them from giving practical expression to their projected claims on development and investment? Where is the much-touted development? Where is the promised job extravaganza for our youth?” he asked.

He said the NC Government had brought in the J&K’s Roshni Act to provide land to land-less poor but the present regime is using the pro-people law for communal rhetoric “land jihad”.

“The fate of thousands of people who had invested their hard-earned money to buy land under this scheme is in lurch. If there is any discrepancy, it should have been brought forth.”

He said the NC had given voice to the voiceless but the decisions of August, 5 2019 took it away.

“Today the Press in J&K is not allowed to show the real picture. Not because press doesn’t want to write it. It is because of the threats and intimidation and not allowing them to operate freely. One only gets to see shoddy propaganda and PRs of the Government in Press. Those who fail to comply with are being subjected to discrimination in terms of Government advertisements,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah said the abrogation was premised to end discrimination and bring Jammu and Kashmir on par with other States.

“One country, one law was the catch word. But today we have two laws for the erstwhile regions of the State, which acceded with the Union together in 1947. In Ladakh, the Government has retained the State subject and exclusive rights of locals on land and jobs. Why is the same arrangement being denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir? Let alone removing disparity at national level, the regime at the Centre is using two yard sticks in a single State,” he said, adding that while the exclusive rights of the Ladakhis are being protected but those living in Jammu and Kashmir are being liquidated.