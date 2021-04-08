National

Naxals free CRPF jawan abducted after Sukma encounter

CRPF Commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas who was abducted by the Maoists after the April 3 encounter at Tarrem in Chattisgarh’s Sukma was released on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando who was abducted by the Maoists after the April 3 encounter at Tarrem in Chattisgarh’s Sukma was released on Thursday.

“The abducted commando, identified as Rakeshwar Singh Minhas, was handed over to local villagers. A group of journalists acted as mediators to secure his release,” a senior Chattisgarh police official said. The commando reached a security camp near Basaguda in South Bastar on Thursday evening.

The commando belongs to the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit (CoBRA) of the CRPF, a unit specially trained for operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

On April 6, the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) released a statement where it demanded that the State government announce a mediator for the release of the commando.

On Wednesday the Maoists released a photograph of Mr. Manhas where he is seen sitting under the shade of a hut in his combat clothes.

Further details are awaited.

