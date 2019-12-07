Naxalism will be finished soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told top police officers on Friday that Naxalism would be finished soon and all issues in the northeast would be resolved in the next four years, a senior government official said.

Mr. Shah was addressing the annual all India conference of Directors-General and Inspectors General of Police in Pune.

The conference is organised by the Intelligence Bureau. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the police officers on Saturday.

Mr. Shah praised the police for ensuring “zero incidents” after the pronouncing of Ayodhya verdict and after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked, the official said.