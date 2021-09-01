Navy signs contract for indigenous anti-drone system

NADS, developed by DRDO, is being manufactured by BEL

The Navy has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for supply of the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard kill and soft kill capabilities, the Defence Ministry has said.

The armed force had embarked on emergency procurement of anti-drone systems post the attack on Jammu Air Force station in June.

“The NADS, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the armed forces,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets, it stated. “It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.”

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year and later during the Prime Minister's Independence Day address from the Red Fort, the Ministry said. The system offers 360-degree coverage, it stated.

The NADS uses the help of radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam micro drones. The DRDO’s RF/global navigation satellite system jammer detects the frequency being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed, the statement explained.

The anti-drone technology system of DRDO provides for both ‘soft kill’ and ‘hard kill’ options to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats. “Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of contract,” , the statement said.