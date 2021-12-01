Navy sees changes among top commanders

The Navy saw a series of changes among commanders following the superannuation of its chief and the Southern Naval Commander on November 30.

Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh took over as the Flag Officer Commanding–in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command, replacing Admiral R. Hari Kumar, who took over as the Navy chief on Tuesday.

Vice-Admiral B. Dasgupta replaced Vice-Admiral Singh as the FOC-in-C, Eastern Naval Commander, Visakhapatnam, while Vice-Admiral M.A. Hampiholi took over the reins of the Southern Naval Command after the superannuation of Vice-Admiral A.K. Chawla.

Commissioned into the Navy on July 1, 1983, Vice-Admiral Singh is a specialist in navigation and direction. An alumnus of the U.P. Sainik School, Lucknow, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, he received his first master’s degree from the University of Madras during the Staff Course at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, wherein he was also awarded the Scudder Medal. He also earned a masters in global security from Cranfield University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

“He is among the very few Commanders-in-Chief who have been bestowed with the unparalleled honour and unique distinction of heading both operational commands of the Navy,” a Navy statement said on Wednesday.

All four of his operational commands have been of ships based in Mumbai — INS Veer (missile vessel), INS Vindhyagiri (frigate), INS Trishul (guided missile frigate) and INS Viraat (aircraft carrier), according to the Navy. He was promoted to the rank of Rear-Admiral in 2012 and Vice-Admiral in 2015.

Vice-Admiral Dasgupta was the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, since June 2020 prior to being elevated as the Commander-in-Chief. He was commissioned into the Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in navigation and direction. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the Yudh Seva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

Vice-Admiral Hampiholi was the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Kannur, Kerala, prior to taking over as FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command.

A ceremonial parade, consisting of 16 platoons, including four armed platoons, and a 50-men “Guard of Honour” was held at the naval base, Kochi, on the occasion, in which both the admirals were accorded General Salutes, and the parade concluded with a “March in Review Order”, the statement added.