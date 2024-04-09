GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy Chief inaugurates new facilities at Karwar naval base

It includes a 350m long Offshore Patrol Vessel Pier and residential accommodation as part of Phase IIA of Project Seabird

April 09, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff inaugurating the Offshore Patrol Vessel Pier and residential accommodations at Naval Base Karwar on April 9, 2024.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff inaugurating the Offshore Patrol Vessel Pier and residential accommodations at Naval Base Karwar on April 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar inaugurated a 350m long major pier for Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and a residential accommodation at Naval Base Karwar on Tuesday. These infrastructure developments are part of the ongoing Phase IIA of Project Seabird, which will accommodate 32 ships and submarines, 23 yardcraft, a dual-use Naval Air Station, a full fledged naval dockyard, four covered dry berths and logistics for ships and aircraft.

“The Pier 3 OPV Pier is 350m long, capable of berthing OPVs, large survey vessels and mine counter measure vessels. The pier would also provide various shore-based services, such as electrical power, potable water, chilled water for air conditioning, 30 tonnes mobile crane and other domestic services to the ships,” the Navy said in a statement.

The residential accommodation consists of two towers of 80 flats for married officers and 149 flats of single officers accommodation along with related amenities and external services, it said. Further, six towers of Type-II accommodation consisting of 360 flats for Defence civilians were also inaugurated.

Once Phase IIA of Project Seabird is complete, the base will house around 10,000 uniformed and civilian personnel with families, significantly boosting the local economy and industrial growth, the Navy said. “The Naval Air Station with civil enclave is anticipated to enhance tourism in North Karnataka and South Goa.”

The ongoing construction of Phase IIA of Project Seabird has created 7,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs. The project aligns with Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, sourcing over 90% of material domestically, the Navy stated.

Earlier, Admiral Kumar, who is set to retire from service this month end, went on a farewell visit to Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi from April 3 to 6 along with Kala Hari Kumar, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA). During the visit, the Navy Chief interacted with the officers and sailors of SNC on ‘Connect with CNS’.

A new NWWA Kendra housing office space, conference hall and welfare facilities such as classrooms, yoga and wellness rooms, were inaugurated by Ms. Kumar on April 5.

Admiral Kumar also flagged off an Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) outreach programme named ‘SAMPARK 3.0’ under which a team of officers and sailors of Naval Headquarters and SNC will tour different polyclinics in Kerala over eight days and interact with veterans and veer naris at remote locations, the Navy said. He also inaugurated a new married accommodation for DSC personnel which consists of 74 dwelling units and modern amenities, the Navy added.

