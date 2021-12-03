Situation along northern borders increased complexities of security situation, says Navy chief

Admiral Hari Kumar said Navy has participated in 22 bilateral and multilateral exercises this year.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar during his annual press conference said that the situation on our Northern border has added to the security complexities and the dual situation (along with COVID) continues.

Admiral Hari Kumar added that the naval proactive deployment has helped deterring any misadventure in the maritime domain. The Navy has established firm footprint in our areas of interest, he said.

Admiral Hari Kumar said Navy has participated in 22 bilateral and multilateral exercises this year. The scale and complexity of these exercises has also gone up, he said.

The Navy Chief said that the International Liaison Officers from 14 countries have been invited at the Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region of which 9 have joined so far and remaining are awaited.

The Admiral Hari Kumar also added that 28 ships commissioned into the Navy in last 7 years all have been built in India. And of 39 ships and submarines under construction, 37 are in India.

He finally said that the Navy is also focusing on infra development in island territories which can act as spring board for operational turnaround.