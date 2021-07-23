Navies of India, U.K. hold Passage Exercise

It afforded excellent opportunity to engage over entire spectrum of maritime operations, says Indian Navy

Navies of India and the U.K. participated in a two-day bilateral Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG-21) led by HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Bay of Bengal from July 21 to 22.

“With the presence of CSG-21 in the Indian Ocean, the exercise has afforded excellent opportunity to engage over the entire spectrum of maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-air and anti-surface warfare,” a Navy statement said.

The Indian Navy was represented by five ships, a submarine and a P-8I long range patrol aircraft in its maiden exercise with the Royal Navy’s latest aircraft carrier.

Shringla’s visit

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit the United Kingdom from July 23 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

During his visit to the U.K., Mr. Shringla will hold a review of bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, an MEA spokesperson said. “He [Mr. Shringla] will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the spokesperson added.

At the India-U.K. virtual summit in May 2021, both countries adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 to elevate bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in several key areas.