National Herald editor-in-chief Neelabh Mishra passes away

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra, passed away on February 24 at a Chennai Hospital.

He was critically ill and with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Mr. Mishra, 57, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai earlier this month, and developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out.

Mr. Mishra steered the re-launch of the National Herald.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death, describing him as one who spoke the truth to power. “An editor’s editor. A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra’s tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers,” he tweeted.