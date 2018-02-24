National

National Herald editor-in-chief Neelabh Mishra passes away

Neelabh Mishra.

Neelabh Mishra.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior journalist and editor-in-chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra, passed away on February 24 at a Chennai Hospital.

He was critically ill and with complications resulting from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Mr. Mishra, 57, was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai earlier this month, and developed multiple organ failure before a liver transplant could be carried out.

Mr. Mishra steered the re-launch of the National Herald.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoled his death, describing him as one who spoke the truth to power. “An editor’s editor. A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra’s tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers,” he tweeted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 10:19:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/national-herald-editor-in-chief-neelabh-mishra-passes-away/article22842767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY