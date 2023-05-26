HamberMenu
National Conference not to attend new Parliament’s inauguration on May 28

This is really unfair that the President is not being called for the inauguration, says NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi

May 26, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday decided to stay away from the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28.

“We will not be attending this event. This is really unfair that the President is not being called for the inauguration of the new building of the Parliament House,” NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said.

“Many are saying that earlier also such incidents happened but I would say in the past, only a part of the Parliament was inaugurated by them. But now, the whole new building is to be inaugurated. The President has the right to attend this event,” he added.

Several Opposition parties in Delhi have decided to boycott the inaugural function to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

