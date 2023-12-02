National Botanical Research Institute seeks to provide steady supply of flowers for Shree Jagannath Temple

December 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) is discussing the development of floriculture in Odisha’s Puri district with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to ensure the consistent supply of flowers for rituals at the temple.

The premier Lucknow-based R&D centre has created a small garden for demonstration near the Gundicha temple in Puri. A Sun-shaped green patch has been developed near the Bhakta Niwas complex.

“Due to space constraints, we were not allocated a large piece of land to initiate floriculture and meet the temple’s flower requirements. The garden primarily features plants associated with the Navagraha [deities],” Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director, NBRI, said, adding, “We are seeking collaboration with the temple administration to meet the demand for flowers.”

In Hinduism, nine heavenly bodies and deities are believed to influence human life on Earth.

N. Kalaiselvi, Director General (D-G), CSIR, and Secretary to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), presided over a discussion on a roadmap for scientific research in the country for the next three years. Directors of over 30 research laboratories made presentations on future projects.

Dr. Shasany said flowers like jasmine and marigold, and basil (nine different species will be planted) were used in large quantities at the Jagannath temple.

“It is a unique institution that focuses on plants and flowers, so it is only natural for the NBRI to step up and contribute to the preservation of flower species utilised in the Jagannath temple,” he remarked.

“Since Puri has sandy land around the temple, we have already identified 20 to 30 farmers in the Nimapara area in Puri district. Flowers from these clusters will be supplied to the temple,” Dr. Shasany said.

A Puri-based start-up is expected to work on by-products from basil.

The Lucknow-based research institute was in the news for developing a new lotus variety with 108 petals named ‘NBRI Namoh 108’.