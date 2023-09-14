HamberMenu
Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody in bank fraud case

The case involves to an alleged fraud of ₹538 crore at the Canara Bank.

September 14, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (centre) being produced before a court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (centre) being produced before a court in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Thursday, September 14, 2023 remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraud of ₹538 crore at the Canara Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office here.

The 74-year-old businessman was produced before the court at the end of his ED remand on Thursday.

Goyal was sent to judicial custody by the court as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now grounded private airline in connection with an alleged ₹538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of ₹848.86 crore of which ₹538.62 crore was outstanding.

