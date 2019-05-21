Narendra Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

“Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

This comes after Mr. Modi dubbed Rajiv Gandhi “bhrashtachari no 1” (corrupt no 1) at an election rally earlier this month.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary, at his memorial 'Veer Bhumi' in New Delhi, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hitting out at the former prime minister’s son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Modi had said, “Your father was termed ‘Mr. Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No:1’”

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur town on this day in 1991.