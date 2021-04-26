Narendra Modi, Joe Biden have telephone conversation: official sources

Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said.

Also read: Coronavirus | U.S. to send raw material for Covishield

Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.

The U.S. President and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Mr. Biden said in a tweet.