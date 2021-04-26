National

Narendra Modi, Joe Biden have telephone conversation: official sources

Narendra Modi talks with Joe Biden during a luncheon at the State Department in Washington. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said.

Also read: Coronavirus | U.S. to send raw material for Covishield

Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.

The U.S. President and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Mr. Biden said in a tweet.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 10:30:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/narendra-modi-joe-biden-have-telephone-conversation-official-sources/article34417208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY